Letter to the editor: Linda Harmon’s column spreads misinformation about bipartisan group

Linda Harmon, with your experience, I would have assumed that you would have actually done some research before you wrote a column with information that is totally baseless. I have attended a few Come to the Table meetings, and it literally has people from every party attending. All involved are kind, thoughtful people, and they are totally issue based and simply want to solve problems in their community.

Not only is there no “dark money,” there is no money! Everyone involved is a volunteer. It would’ve been terrific had you interviewed anyone who attends the meetings before you wrote an opinion piece. Your opinion is clearly misguided. It makes me not want to read anything with your name on it because now I don’t trust your work. Next time, do the work and research what is necessary, even in an opinion piece. Interview someone involved so that your piece does not spread misinformation.