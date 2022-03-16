Letter to the editor: Linda Harmon’s scathing piece was full of untruths

Thank you, Linda Harmon, for saving Come to the Table advertising money!

We founded the group out of frustration from people losing jobs, moving away, children suffering COVID fallout, and many feeling isolated and crazy. The division in the country was reflected in our community. The ugliness and anger were growing.

Twelve locals who voiced similar frustrations gathered to figure out how we could unite, educate and empower our community; from this grew Come to the Table. We are now several hundred strong and growing exponentially!

We proudly created something which resonates with many. We comprise left- and right-leaning members, and independents like myself. We have vaccinated and unvaccinated members, too. As a constitutional organization, we host a study group. We could all use a refresher!

Our forums are not censored. We don’t judge Facebook by One Man’s Junk, so don’t judge us by our forums. Come to the Table discusses important issues; therefore, many members participated in our election survey. In an overworked, stressed-out community, it is easy to be complacent, not truly getting to know candidates. We presented a simple comparison of who responded — no paraphrasing . Candidates were thanked with a guest invite to our dinner.

The community is tired of intentional division. Freedom of speech should be used to close the gap and unite us. We need to respect one another and realize we may not feel the same on all issues, but we can still be civil.

Harmon, you have not attended meetings, you’re not on our newsletter list, you never reached out, yet you wrote a scathing piece of untruths. While we do thank you for the exposure, I question if you are politically motivated.

Let’s sit down. We may have things in common. By the way, where can we find “dark money?”