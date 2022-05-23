Letter to the Editor: Lisa Eurich should be our next Summit County Assessor

As a 40 year resident of Summit County and former Chief Appraiser with the Summit County Assessor’s Office, I would like to whole heartedly endorse Lisa Eurich in the upcoming primary election. I had the pleasure of working with Eurich, both as a fellow licensed appraiser and as her supervisor.

I found her to be extremely hard working with a desire to learn and grow. Eurich was very detail oriented along with a very analytical mind, something required of an appraiser. Her excellent communication skills enabled her to work with staff members, home owners and other government agencies in a very professional and productive manner. Eurich has first-hand reappraisal experience along with a thorough understanding of office policies and procedures needed to meet State of Colorado requirements.

Eurich served as secretary of her local homeowners association. Her involvement in the community includes work with the Community Garden, Summit Trail Running Series and Breckenridge Betties Hockey League. In 2012 she founded the local chapter of Together Women Rise, a non-profit empowering women and girls in impoverished areas. She also worked with waste diversion at the 2019 Breck Octoberfest and the 2021 Wine Classic and Beer Fest.

Eurich’s positive attitude and dedication to hard work make her the perfect choice to lead the Assessor’s Office for the people of Summit County. Please consider this, and vote for Eurich for Summit County Assessor.