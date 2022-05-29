Letter to the Editor: Lisa Eurich should replace the current Summit County Assessor

I am writing this letter in support of Lisa Eurich for Summit County Assessor.

She is a person that will restore trust in the Summit County Assessor’s Office. During Beverly Breakstone’s time as the assessor, I have never seen a better run office than she ran. It was an office that you could have trust in and believed in transparency. Sadly, this has been lost under the current assessor.

Many times, under previous assessors we protested our assessment. We understood the law as well as the models that were used. We lost more times than we won, but we always felt that our protests were read and item by item either agreed with or rebutted. We were always treated fairly and as real people. This has been lost under the current assessor who has put in a complex model that the office does not even fully understand.

They do not understand when it is and is not valid (hint no model is valid under all conditions). When we protested, all we got back was a form letter that could have been sent to any of the residents protesting. There was no indication that they even read our protest as none of the items that we raised were responded to. This then carried over to our appeals. They had absolute belief in their model and would not look at any issues with it.

Voting for Lisa, I believe will bring in a leadership that will restore trust and accountability to the Summit County Assessor’s Office.