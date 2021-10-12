Letter to the editor: Lisa Webster is my choice for school board

Dear voters in the school board election,

As a former member of the Summit School District Board of Education, I was fortunate to work with Lisa Webster in her first term as a member of the school board. I know her to be an outstanding, intelligent and energetic person who is dedicated to our community and its schools. She is a strong supporter of equity in education and an advocate for promoting new opportunities for students who have been traditionally underserved.

When I learned Lisa was running for the school board again, I was delighted. It gave me hope in this very challenging time for schools across the state and nation. Lisa is level-headed, immensely knowledgeable about budget issues, well connected statewide and absolutely generous with her time and talent.

Lisa served as the school board’s legislative liaison and established a strong rapport with state representatives and senators. She was active and well respected in the Colorado Association of School Boards. She has been an effective advocate of better funding for Colorado schools within the county and statewide, and she understands the legal and financial intricacies of school funding.

Lisa is a mom with a son at Summit High. She has been a leader of parents advocating for gifted-education opportunities locally. As a school board liaison to various schools — both elementary and secondary — during her first term, she is knowledgeable about students’ and teachers’ day-to-day experiences.

I urge you to vote for Lisa Webster as a member of the Summit School District Board of Education. She will unselfishly bring her many strengths in our shared effort to guide schools and our community to a future that best serves all students.