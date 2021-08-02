Letter to the editor: Listen to Frisco residents on housing

John Forest of Bighorn Rentals does not live in Frisco. He does not understand that Frisco has unique character that is valued by our locals.

Let’s listen to what long-term residents from the town of Frisco have to say about their quality of life rather than listen to management industry professionals from outside communities.

With 400 signatures, this ordinance will go to an election and the people of Frisco will get to decide. We as a community have an opportunity to legislate our town’s values.