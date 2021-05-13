Letter to the editor: Local animal officials should work to protect foxes from mange

We have enjoyed watching wildlife — moose and foxes — on our security cameras over the years but have become disturbed with mange in foxes lately.

A few months ago, we saw a fox that had a bald section on its tail next to its rump. I thought maybe it had gotten into a fight, but in the following weeks, the entire tail was without fur, and the rest of the fur on its body was getting thin. It turns out it had contracted mange.

I contacted Colorado Parks & Wildlife about seeing a fox with mange in our neighborhood and my concern that it would spread to other foxes. They responded and told me that they would do nothing and to contact our local animal control.

I did and was told that foxes are considered to be a nuisance animal and that they would not do anything to help.

This was and still is very sad and disappointing. Foxes can be cured by being captured, given a pill and released, but the people I called were not interested in helping these animals from suffering.

Since then, we have stopped seeing the first fox, so he is probably dead, and we now see three other foxes with mange in different stages. We sure hope that any kits born in Frisco don’t contract it and die.

The meaning of animal control is to protect pets and wild animals from the dangers they face in the wild and on the streets. I sent this to animal control and never got a response.

We sure hope this disease does not continue and spread to other towns and wipe out all the foxes.