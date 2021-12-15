Letter to the editor: Local businesses will foot the bill for new short-term rental fees
Keystone
Sorry, Summit County businesses. You’ll be paying for the short-term rental fee increases. The Summit Board of County Commissioners is proposing a nearly 600% increase in short-term rental renewal fees. Many short-term rental owners will simply opt to recoup that money by not spending it in the community. That means less dinners out, less tipping service staff, less bar tabs, less shopping at stores and less giving to charity. With 4,800 licensed short-term rentals about to feel the pinch, that’s about $1.9 million in revenue moving from your pockets to the board. Like it or not, local businesses foot the bill.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.