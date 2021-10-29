Letter to the editor: Local Republican leaders are donating to 4 For the Kids

4 For the Kids raised $26,456.75, 83% of the total of all candidates. Kim Langley said since the group doesn’t have any political affiliation, spending money on mailers and text messages is how they can spread the word.

Who is giving this money? Well, two people who are very, very involved in the Republican Party are two of the donors: Kim McGahey and Mike Tabb. No political affiliation says Langley. Who do they think they are fooling? There are some wealthy Republican folks out there who want to influence the children of Summit County as part of a project of the rich Republicans going on since the late 1950s.