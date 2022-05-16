Letter to the Editor: Local students are impressive in their thoughtfulness

On May 10, I was invited to an all school assembly at Dillon Valley Elementary School for the purpose of sharing my personal challenges with living on one leg. My recent leg amputation became noticed by the school, and they have a school-wide theme called “Action.”

Their purpose is to act globally and to act locally. With this in mind, the students organized a fundraiser for me with the intention of helping defray my medical expenses. I had no idea the students and staff had done this, so it was quite a surprise.

But more importantly, what I noticed at the assembly was the kindness and respect the teachers and students shared with one another. Their community of thoughtfulness and action was obvious. I was so impressed with the school, the kids and the teachers. What a wonderful learning environment.

Thank you, Dillon Valley Elementary.