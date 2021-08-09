Letter to the editor: Locals who support the Frisco Bay Marina are frustrated

Here’s a bit of history regarding boating on Lake Dillon and the Frisco Bay Marina. Over the last two decades, boaters have been recreating on the lake and Denver Water has been managing rising and falling water levels. Frisco Bay Marina has been so low at times that boats were not able to launch before midsummer and docks have been moved to and from dock island throughout the season. We know and accept this.

In 2019, Frisco performed the “Big Dig,” adding 16 feet of water under new docks to minimize the use of dock island and help provide a full boating season. A bond issue of $5 million, plus hundreds of thousands of dollars from Denver Water, paid for these improvements. This year, the town hired a new marina manager with no prior marina experience and a Wisconsin-based real estate and marina developer to make decisions, neither having the benefit of a history working with the ever-changing levels of the lake. This is the reason boaters have spent the summer on dock island with a full lake.

In addition, slip, mooring and storage prices were changed based on recommendations by the consultant. For us, that meant an increase of about 30%. Many boaters believe the town and marina feel our concerns are unimportant as we make up only 16% of total marina revenues and there is a waiting list for slips and moorings. Those of us who have supported the marina, town and local businesses for many years are frustrated.