Letter to the editor: Long-term residents deserve a sense of community

Thank you for sharing varied views regarding the short-term housing controversy. Your Sunday article, “Experts weigh in on housing,“ mentions 4,300 short-term rental units in unincorporated Summit County, which does not include units in Frisco, Dillon, Silverthorne and Breckenridge! Could this full number be disclosed?

I am not opposed to all short-term housing. I think it depends on your home or unit. A home you live in during the year and rent short term when you are not using it is a great source of income and a wonderful way to share your home.

However, short-term rentals in an older condo complex with non-soundproof walls and floors and old pipes is a travesty for long-term renters and owners occupying their units. It’s not just the guests who arrive late and leave early with their illegal barking dogs, cars, trucks and party friends, it’s the cleaners with their vacuums and constant furniture moving.

It’s also the wear and tear on the pipes. Recently, a sewage problem destroyed the flooring in several ground-floor units, which may have been perpetuated by the Airbnb units above, i.e., the overuse of garbage disposals and inappropriate “stuff” in the toilets.

Some short-term guests are awesome, and I’ve had my share of irresponsible long-term renters. However, these older complexes are best suited for long-term occupancy, and short-term rentals should be limited by homeowners associations.

To assist this limit, there should be a cap on investment companies purchasing several units within a complex for the purpose of making fast money and never living here.

The long-term residents and owner occupants deserve the right to peace, quiet and a sense of community.