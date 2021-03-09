Letter to the editor: Losing your memory can be a very scary thing
Breckenridge
I thoroughly enjoyed Jeffrey Bergeron’s piece Monday about memory loss. What a scare that had to be for him and his wife, Ellie.
My mother had memory loss in her 60s while she worked the front desk of a hotel during the change from charts to computers. In the beginning, she would swear “somebody took my purse” or “who took my keys?” Eventually, she had a fever for five days before going to the hospital, and she never came back mentally.
For me in my 60s, I see it coming and try to keep my brain active. I choose to be a unit cleaner because the work is routine. And I remember that when I loose something to always know it’s probably me.
Fortunately today, technology is so easy that a 5-year-old can use it.
