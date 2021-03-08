Letter to the editor: Mail Gov. Jared Polis your T-bone steak bone on March 20

Gov. Jared Polis proclaimed March 20 a meatless day to eat plant-based foods. This is slap in the face of poultry, beef and hog producers in Colorado. The job of a politician is not to tell you what you can and cannot eat. That choice is up to each individual person.

Cows eat plants, and I eat cows, so a big T-bone steak is planned for dinner March 20. After consuming this steak, I plan to place the bone in a plastic bag and send it to the governor with the words, “Eat beef the new Boston Tea Party.” Join me in this endeavor and mail the remains of your steak to Polis at 200 E. Colfax Ave., Rm. 136, Denver, CO, 80203.