Letter to the editor: Mask rules should be maintained until virus is gone
Breckenridge
Breckenridge ends mandatory mask zone! As liberal as this town is, I would have thought this wouldn’t happen. I am fully vaccinated and hate wearing masks. We all do. However the thought of getting COVID-19 easily outweighs my dislike of masks. This is an airborne disease. Had there been a national mandatory mask policy in March 2020, we might have eliminated this virus in months. We now have variants that are more virulent, and the vaccines aren’t as effective. So I will continue to wear my mask. I will not venture into town on weekends. When we have the inevitable spike in cases, perhaps the Breckenridge Town Council will reinstate the mandatory mask policy and next time continue it until the virus is gone from our country.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.