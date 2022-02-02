Letter to the editor: Masking up at businesses is the courteous thing to do
Denver
Dear Summit businesspeople: Did you ever think that your customers actually appreciated masking up? I do.
Thank you for your courtesy throughout the pandemic, at least until this fall.
As a lifelong skier (starting at age 3 in the mid-1950s) I could not stay home during the pandemic. I have been on the hill and patronizing businesses frequently from March 2020 on. I always tried to tip exceptionally well during this challenging time to help the servers and businesses maintain income. I was heartened to see the protective measures taken to ensure my personal safety now at age 66.
However, when Summit County commissioners decided that a mask mandate was not necessary early this season, I was appalled. I knew Summit would spike, and yes it did.
Even with hospital admissions dropping, might it be in your best interest to accommodate all your customers — especially your older customers who built this industry? Please encourage your personnel to mask indoors until it is truly safe for at-risk and older people to be out in the community. Although I have discretionary income, I am on the verge of not dining in — translation: not spending money — in Summit due to the recent unmasking practices common in Summit businesses. I’m certainly not going to tip well if a server or hostess makes a decision to disrespect me by choosing not to mask up.
Just do it. I do it every time I volunteer at MetroCaring, a food bank in Denver.
In fact, I masked this week following COVID’s visit to my home. No worries though! I’m out skiing Copper Mountain Resort’s Three Bears because I am vaccinated and boosted. But that’s another story, isn’t it?
Please mask up indoors. It’s good customer service, and it’s just the courteous thing to do.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.