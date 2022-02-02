Letter to the editor: Masking up at businesses is the courteous thing to do

Dear Summit businesspeople: Did you ever think that your customers actually appreciated masking up? I do.

Thank you for your courtesy throughout the pandemic, at least until this fall.

As a lifelong skier (starting at age 3 in the mid-1950s) I could not stay home during the pandemic. I have been on the hill and patronizing businesses frequently from March 2020 on. I always tried to tip exceptionally well during this challenging time to help the servers and businesses maintain income. I was heartened to see the protective measures taken to ensure my personal safety now at age 66.

However, when Summit County commissioners decided that a mask mandate was not necessary early this season, I was appalled. I knew Summit would spike, and yes it did.

Even with hospital admissions dropping, might it be in your best interest to accommodate all your customers — especially your older customers who built this industry? Please encourage your personnel to mask indoors until it is truly safe for at-risk and older people to be out in the community. Although I have discretionary income, I am on the verge of not dining in — translation: not spending money — in Summit due to the recent unmasking practices common in Summit businesses. I’m certainly not going to tip well if a server or hostess makes a decision to disrespect me by choosing not to mask up.

Just do it. I do it every time I volunteer at MetroCaring, a food bank in Denver.

In fact, I masked this week following COVID’s visit to my home. No worries though! I’m out skiing Copper Mountain Resort’s Three Bears because I am vaccinated and boosted. But that’s another story, isn’t it?

Please mask up indoors. It’s good customer service, and it’s just the courteous thing to do.