Letter to the editor: Maskless in Miami: Rules for thee and not for me

It seems our country’s leadership has a different set of rules than the rest of us peasants, as recently many who have supported the ongoing draconian lockdowns, mask mandates and vaccine mandates in their home states have been spotted out frolicking on vacation in the free state of Florida.

In December, self-proclaimed socialist and pusher of fear and propaganda Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was spotted maskless and smiling in Miami . She dined at a restaurant and even attended an event at a crowded gay bar, where patrons were packed in like sardines: no masks in sight. Meanwhile, in her home state of New York, children as young as 5 need to provide a vaccine card to go to a restaurant with their parents. It’s ironic that AOC vacations in Florida, while she criticizes Republicans like Gov. Ron DeSantis for mismanaging the pandemic. Actions speak louder than words. If she needed a beach vacation, California was an option. But, oh, California has tyrannical COVID-19 mandates.

This week, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., was also spotted maskless in Miami . His hypocrisy knows no limits as he even tweeted this week blaming Republicans for prolonging the pandemic and forcing people to cancel their vacations. Obviously, Swalwell didn’t have to cancel his Florida vacation. He must not actually be too concerned.

What will it take for voters to wake up and see through the lies? If AOC and Swalwell truly believed in the policies they promote to end this deadly pandemic, do you think they would actually be vacationing in Florida while their constituents suffer? Of course not. They are hypocrites. They believe they’re above the people they’re supposed to represent. They live by the motto: Rules for thee and not for me.

I wonder if Summit County’s leadership also vacations maskless in Miami?