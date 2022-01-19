Letter to the editor: Maybe Knopf can write about windmill blades filling landfills next

I feel confused and stupid. I have cared about the environment for years. I recycle trash and have not burned incandescent lightbulbs for decades. Last year, the guilt about global warming got the best of me, and I traded in my Subaru SUV for a used Tesla. I felt proud about my actions and hoped it would gain the approval of my neighbors.

As expected, my neighbors have been very nice, but columnist Susan Knopf confuses the heck out of me. Apparently, the science has evolved, and electric cars are now an existential threat to our planet. Even the pope is worried. What have I done?

But then my brain seemed to remember some concerns by conservatives about the pollution caused by the manufacturing process of electric vehicles and their electricity coming from coal, but that information has been around for years and has been dismissed by the environmentalists.

Anyway, that car was not cheap, and I wasted a perfectly good Subaru. May my neighbors have mercy on my soul. Was it all for naught?

Then I Duck Duck Go’ed some things concerning Tesla batteries. Battery life is more than 100,000 miles and — surprise, surprise — they recycle their batteries 100%. Well, that was encouraging. I sleep a little better now, and as of yesterday, my neighbors still love me.

Also 152,713 tons per year of CO2 emitted during Lithium mining sounds huge until you realize the Earth’s atmosphere contains nearly 3 trillion tons currently.

As a suggestion to Knopf for future columns: Watch your friend Michael Moore’s movie “Planet of the Humans,” and then you can write about the grave concerns about windmill blades filling landfills and the life of solar panels. I hope I will get some good sleep until that column comes out.