Letter to the editor: McGahey benefited from Breckenridge buying craze

Seemingly, in Kim McGahey’s world before the fall, there was no crime, only speeding horses and a town drunk or two (how else could sheriff’s deputies have drank so much coffee), no pollution (except the horse dung on Main Street) and no land grabs (except by peaceable real estate salespeople).

Alas, then time/reality came striding over Loveland and Hoosier passes, found Breckenridge and, in salesman McGahey’s words, “Our version of the Wild West paradise had to be tamed, had to have limits, had to be controlled so it could be paved, packaged and sold to the highest bidder.” All to the advantage, one might add, of himself and his fellow developers/real estate agents and the sundry Main Street business owners.

It would have all been peaches and cream, except McGahey and his fellow townies neglected to ferret out and expel those damn liberal lefties! As they say, the rest is history. And to turn the phrase around, who let the dogs in?