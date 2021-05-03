Letter to the editor: McGahey column deliberately distorts intention of school board

A well-reasoned explanation of critical race theory was provided in an April 30 letter to the editor by Elizabeth Adrian. I write in reference to the inflammatory Conservative Common Sense column of April 27, written by Kim McGahey, on three points:

Citizen awareness: McGahey’s column states that critical race theory is being unleashed on “… unsuspecting Summit County students, parents and teachers” and that “… most Summit County parents have never heard of it.” The column nonsensically continues, “Social justice and critical race theory are causing tremendous parental concern in Summit County ….” and a “A growing number of parents are getting together to find ways to block the spread of quasi-Marxist critical race theory in schools.”

Equity: Critical race theory is about social equality and equity. McGahey’s view of equity is “… equal outcomes for dispossessed groups regardless of merit or rule of law.” As described by Adrian, critical race theory presents a different view. With respect to educational policy, in brief, equity means that personal or social circumstances like gender, ethnic origin or family background should not be obstacles to achieving personal educational potential.

Summit schools: McGahey labels a proposed equity policy of the Summit board of education as “frightening.” I have read a draft of the proposed policy. The draft was approved by the board on first reading and is scheduled for final review at an upcoming board meeting. My opinion is that the proposal is thoughtful and well-prepared, and I agree with Adrian that the policy is much needed in Summit County. I believe McGahey deliberately distorts the intention of the board. By consulting the district’s website , readers can learn more about the proposal as well the board’s previously established policies on nondiscrimination/equal opportunity.