Letter to the editor: McGahey disregards facts and makes baseless accusations

In his June 1 Summit Daily News opinion column, Kim McGahey complains about citizens’ letters to the paper that are “… demanding that the editor cancel any dissenting opinions.” Although he frames dissent broadly as a personal cover, his annoyance is clearly about criticisms of his column. To be sure, the critical letters are not about squashing dissent per se. Their focus is on the content of McGahey’s column and his bombastic writing style.

I have not been one of those clamoring for elimination of the column but agree with those detractors that it regularly violates social discourse norms, especially including disregard for and misrepresentation of facts as well as baseless accusations against people and organizations which draw McGahey’s ire.