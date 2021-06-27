Letter to the editor: McGahey does not represent community’s views on housing

The conservative opinion column critical of local government support of workforce housing failed to mention the truthful origin of our community’s housing programs.

The Summit Board of County Commissioners and the Breckenridge Town Council adopted the Joint Upper Blue Master Plan in 1997. The plan, created by residents, business leaders and elected officials, included a consensus road map on the need for affordable housing. It stated, “an adequate supply and availability of affordable housing is critical to supporting a healthy community and economy.”

It was the residents, not local government, that decided a significant percentage of our workforce should live in our town and county. The Town Council and the commissioners are accountable to that objective, and it hasn’t been easy. The gap between the price of homes and what a local worker can afford keeps growing and is not being filled by the private sector. Now, many long-term rentals that used to house locals have converted to short-term rentals.

The challenge to keep at least half of the workforce living here requires a significant effort. The town and county continue to work with the private sector to achieve the community’s goals. The Alta Verde housing is a public-private venture, just to name one currently in the works.

To be clear, this community said “no” to forcing the majority of our workforce to live outside the county. They first said it in 1997 with the adoption of the Joint Upper Blue Master Plan and then reinforced this vision with several additional supporting initiatives over the years.

One dissenting opinion does not represent the majority of the residents and many second-home owners. Our locals, which include our workforce, define our real town character. The majority of us want to keep them in the community.