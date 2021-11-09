Letter to the editor: McGahey, ‘gang of 4’ candidates lose big
Breckenridge
Poor Kim McGahey; it seems that no one listens to his gibberish. His attempt to sway Summit County voters with his “traditional American values” tripe was little more than support for a coup to replace professional educators on the Summit School District Board of Education with his gang of four right-wing, anti-American Republicans — in other words, people like himself. Fortunately, the voters of Summit County found his views as dated as his ridiculous Wyatt Earp mustache, and the teachers’ choice candidates cruised to a laughably easy victory.
I’m sure these results left Lil Kimmy crying in his redneck coffee. Suck it up, buttercup.
