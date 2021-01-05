Letter to the editor: McGahey is correct that the mainstream media is a problem

In response to Kevin Fixer’s letter to the editor: I do not find it surprising he now resides in California. Kim McGahey is correct when he asserts the mainstream media is a problem given their unabashed liberal leaning and often distortion of the truth. How often do we have to read a misleading lead caption only to have the story debunked well down in the article?

I find it interesting when the liberal media disagrees, it often sites opinions contrary to its own as revolutionary commentary. Yet, there is a real revolution by anarchist thugs raging in liberal cities all around the country. How is this being reported by the local and national press? Not well, since the narrative would expose their Democratic allies, overly permissive leaders, failing to protect its citizens. Sadly, gone are the days when integrity and fairness ruled the reporting press. No wonder the trust in the national media is at an all-time low.

To be sure, COVID-19 is real, but so are the hardships of closing down businesses and putting people out of work. A better balance with personal responsibility at the core is working in many communities not governed by liberal Democrats. This, however, is not generally reported by the press. Instead, we are told to stay home, shutter in fear and forbid friends and relatives from visiting us even in our own homes! All while many of our elected officials do the very opposite. Finally, you would think the media would rally to defend the rights of the individual over oppressive government lockdowns.

But no, they to have drunk the Kool-Aid.