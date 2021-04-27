Letter to the editor: McGahey is trying to stir up people with his untruths
Frisco
Infinite monkey theorem: Put enough monkeys in a room with typewriters and they’ll produce Shakespeare. With Kim McGahey’s column, we are still waiting for Shakespeare or some sane output. Fact: Government has not mandated COVID-19 vaccinations. Once again, McGahey is trying to stir up people with his untruths. McGahey does believe in herd immunity, so how do you get there without the vaccine? Oh, you get there by huge numbers of people getting the virus. Let’s have all the conservatives, who believe as McGahey does, go to a sequestered place and test that out for us. Seems like a shaky ladder.
