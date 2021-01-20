Letter to the editor: McGahey is wrong about the 3 branches of government

In his latest column, Kim McGahey expresses concern over one party having control over “all three branches of government.” It’s clearly been awhile since McGahey took high school civics, so let’s give him a reminder of what the three branches of government are:

Executive: the president, now Democrat Joe Biden and his cabinet

Legislative: the House of Representatives and the Senate, now both with slight Democrat control

Judicial: the Supreme Court, which is currently 6-3 in favor of conservatives/Republicans.

So, no, McGahey, one party does not control all three branches of government. Of course, one party controlling all three has happened as recently as the two years following the 2016 election. As a longtime reader of the Summit Daily News opinion page, I can’t seem to recall McGahey writing a letter to the editor with his concerns about one party controlling the three branches of government back then. Can you? I’d love to be proven wrong!