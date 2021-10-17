Letter to the editor: McGahey should recognize his hypocrisy

Jim Callison, your comments are right on about Kim McGahey’s “Have the courage of your convictions” rant. How disappointing Kim affiliates with the Republican party, whose policies make global warming worse — exiting the Paris Climate Accord instead of leading the effort and weakening vehicle mileage standards, to name a couple — and threaten to destroy Summit County’s forests and private property due to wildfires.

Yet, Kim wants to make a living selling that real estate that his party works to put at risk. Kim, take a hint from Jim Callison: Recognize your hypocrisy and move to Texas where you will be surrounded by factually-blind folks like yourself. For the rest of us, boycott those who agree with policies that serve to destroy our treasured Summit County, like Kim McGahey.