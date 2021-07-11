Letter to the editor: McGahey’s column a collection of hateful themes
Susan Cone
Dillon
Dillon
Kim McGahey, I can’t be sure that your columns aren’t created by a robo-trope generator. The latest missive on July 6, “Welcome to Sacramento, Colorado,” exemplifies another random collection of hateful themes. If you are a human author, I challenge you to craft your next column with constructive, forward-thinking and inclusive themes.
