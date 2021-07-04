Letter to the editor: McGahey’s column an elitist rallying cry

Elitism seems to be Kim McGahey’s recent rallying cry. Personally, I love the God I believe in and consider myself privileged to have been born in the USA. I also have enough respect for others to avoid demanding that two primary tenants of my life, God and freedom, are welded together. I find it pathetic that McGahey uses cheap alliteration — “wacky woke world” — to cutely bang the drum of his elite agenda. The Summit Daily must benefit in some sick way to allow this bias windbag to continue wasting print space.

Certainly, we should separate God from sports, schools and government as originated by separation of church and state. Yet, why does the far right want to shove it down others’ throats? Freedom of religion be damned! Which God does McGahey want considered as America’s God? Ironic how much of a socialist Jesus taught us to be. Yet like opponents of critical race theory, limited thinkers want to keep those aspects of history under wraps also.

Recall former Texas Gov. Ann Richards’ statement on George Bush Sr., “Poor George, he can’t help it. He was born with a silver foot in his mouth.”

Centuries of machinations have repackaged caste and privilege by different names. McGahey claims that people can just tighten belts and save up money to afford living in Summit County. Assuming a down payment exists, at $15 per hour it would take three individuals averaging 40 to 50 hours per week to qualify for a $325,000 mortgage and housing expenses. Not possible! Minimum wage workers are often prevented from getting more than 25 hours a week so an employer can avoid paying benefits. Instead of begrudging children getting food from government food programs like Women, Infants & Children (WIC) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), consider tax breaks for wealthy and highly-profitable corporations as elitist entitlements.