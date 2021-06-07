Letter to the editor: McGahey’s rhetoric is traditional Orwellian hypocrisy
Breckenridge
Lil’ Kim McGahey’s bipolar rhetoric is traditional Orwellian hypocrisy, but it’s not his fault. It’s hard to reject your indoctrination if it works for you. If only it was as simple as, “If it isn’t Republican, then it’s communism!” His Cold War era McCarthyism is nothing new. Feel bad for this man. In a world with so much color, he chooses black and white.
