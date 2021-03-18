Letter to the editor: Meat advocate should thank workers at processing plants

I was absolutely delighted to learn that letter writer John Howell can write in Spanish because in addition to a thank-you note to Gov. Jared Polis, he can mail a “Muchas gracias” note to the workers at the Swift meat-processing plant in Greeley.

Nationwide the meat industry has shown it is not concerned with workers’ health. Consequently, these “essential workers” — who are apparently expendable workers, too — have been hard hit by the virus.

I’m sure Howell will express his gratitude to these most-deserving and mostly brown workers — if not with a personal note then maybe in a letter in the Summit Daily?

Yes, I know, that would be a change from his usual sophomoric style.