Letter to the editor: Media is a big part of the political divide problem

After reading the article Sunday by Denver Post reporter Jon Murray on the Eisenhower Tunnel repairs, I have just one word of advise for you:

If we are ever going to try and repair this huge political split we have in our country, you cannot be calling our governor “the Democrat.” There was absolutely no need for that in the article, and it had nothing to do with repairing the Eisenhower Tunnel. The media is a huge part of the problem here, and you just proved it.

Please consider leaving politics out of articles that have nothing to do with it.