Letter to the Editor: Medicare prescription price negotiations could be a double-edged sword

I have seen in the news that many in the U.S. Congress and in President Joe Biden’s administration keep calling for Medicare to negotiate prescription prices.

Many Americans rely on medications, and this, at first, sounded like an idea with good intentions. However, I have come to find out this could have negative implications on patients all across the country and would result in unnecessary government interference in their healthcare.

Ultimately, restrictive government policies could get in the way of progress that many patients and their families need. If the government were to negotiate drug prices under Medicare, resources originally utilized for research and development could be reduced, they say, and this could slow the creation of new cures and treatments.

As a patient, you always hope that there is a new and improved treatment option to help combat your condition. Congress needs to pass policies that support research and not harm the chances of new medications coming to market.