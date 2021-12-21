Letter to the editor: Mental health care is hard enough without Mind Springs failings

I understand health care and staffing in Colorado is difficult, but Mind Springs’ inability to treat patients is unfathomable.

I started seeing a provider in their practice at the Frisco office, and she was great. However, she retired at the beginning of November. She typically would call in three months of my prescription at a time. However, the week she retired, she made a mistake and only called in one. As soon as I went to the pharmacy and discovered her error, I began trying to get in touch with someone to help. I have called nearly every day since then. I have left countless messages with their “patient advocate” and prescription refill hotline in a desperate attempt to talk to someone at any of the front desks to connect me with a provider. I even went into the Frisco office location to try to get someone to assist me. No one calls back. No one helps.

How is this health care? It’s so hard to stick to keeping yourself on your mental health care routine. And when you are struggling, often it is even harder to remind yourself you have value. The treatment by Mind Spring has physically harmed me by being ripped off my medication for no reason other than incompetence and mentally harmed me by making me feel as if I don’t matter. I’ve given up hope that Mind Spring will help or that they even care about helping.

I’ve looked through reviews online and I now know I’m not the only one this has happened to. I deeply hope speaking up about my experience will somehow lead them to examine the disorganization in their practice. Mental health care in the High Country is hard enough.