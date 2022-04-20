Letter to the Editor: Mike Rifkin would make a great Summit Fire & EMS board member

In the upcoming May 3 Summit Fire & EMS Board of Directors election, I encourage eligible voters to vote for Mike Rifkin for the reasons which I will outline in the remainder of this letter.

As a fellow insurance agent, I have known Rifkin for over 40 years as both an agent and as a volunteer member and officer on the Professional Independent Insurance Agents of Colorado (PIIAC) Board of Directors. From this long-time association, I can assure the voters that Rifkin is very knowledgeable about insurance and risk management as well as governance of nonprofit boards. These experiences alone would make him an excellent candidate for this position, but my more recent associations give him another dimension to best serve your board.

Ten years ago, I was asked to serve as the insurance consultant to the Waldo Canyon Wildfire Recovery Team, where I had the opportunity to interface very closely with our local fire department regarding hardened building codes, mitigation and many more aspects of increasing our community’s resilience following catastrophic wildfires. This experience gave me a better insight into how there is a natural synergy between first responders, fire fighters and emergency professionals and second responders from the private insurance and risk sectors. Rifkin has attended several of my classes where I shared the richness of my experience and advocated for agents to become more pro-active with their local first responder organizations. Mike has shared with me over the years some of the proactive steps Summit County has taken to address the wildfire exposure in your community.

For the above reasons, I ask you to vote in this important election and cast your vote for Rifkin.