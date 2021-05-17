Letter to the editor: Minority members’ views not respected by school board

The school board split 3-3 over the decision to not renew the superintendent’s contract despite a Summit Daily News poll indicating 53% of respondents believed he should be retained. After the vote split along racial lines, board member Chris Alleman acknowledged the optics were not good. Now the same three board members who overruled the views of minority members on that vote have overruled them again, this time selecting the board member who stands to break the 3-3 tie.

We finally have minority representation on the board, but their views are not respected. I would appreciate knowing how many of the school board votes are split along racial lines. I would also like to hear more comments from the minority viewpoint in addition to the vote tally. The optics are still not good.