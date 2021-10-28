Letter to the editor: Mint Steakhouse advertisement is divisive and offensive

There have been many recent letters and commentary regarding divisiveness in our community. A current ad in the Summit Daily News clearly supports this trend.

The Mint Steakhouse has an ad with a “Let’s Go Brandon” special. I must have missed its specials for the 700,000-plus who died in the pandemic or its ad supporting the additional $7 trillion in debt incurred by the previous administration on the backs of the middle class.

The current ad is offensive and divisive, and by publishing the ad, the Summit Daily only furthers the divide.