Letter to the editor: Mobile home parks House bill is misguided

In state Rep. Andrew Boesenecker’s testimony in support of House Bill 22-1287 , which includes various misguided provisions affecting mobile home parks, he made a serious, false assertion concerning my property. He listed a number of cities in which mobile home park residents have recently experienced lot rent increases of 50% or more and included Breckenridge. I have owned the only mobile home park in the Breckenridge area for the past 18 years and have never increased rent by as much as 10% in a year.

In fact, in the first 11 1/2 years after my purchase of the park in 2004, there were only three rent increases, each between 3% and 5%. Since then, we have had more frequent increases as the demand has risen. We have also made several physical improvements in the park since the initial purchase.

I have conversed with Boesenecker about the implications of this bill, and he was aware of my rent numbers, the improvements we have made, and he is even aware that we have leases in which we have agreed to limits on annual rent increases. Yet he included this brazen lie about our park in his testimony. I cannot say for certain what else he is lying about in his various stories to push through this awful bill, but if he is lying about my park, he is probably lying about others. In my experience, when people have to lie to convince you of something, they are pushing a bad idea.