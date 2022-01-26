Letter to the editor: More illegal immigrants is not the workforce shortage answer

As our country and county experience a worker shortage, bringing in even more illegal immigrants is not the answer. When I see anyone proposing such, all I really see is pure greed.

Our open borders are allowing massive increases in trafficking of drugs, women, children, crime, terror and human exploitation, all in the name of cheap labor and future votes.

The last thing Summit needs is even more workers willing to work for substandard wages and therefore require even more taxpayer subsidies. As always, market forces will fix labor shortages and bring local wages up, but not until our government steps out of the way and allows the law of supply and demand to take hold.

Elizabeth Miller, shame on your greed.