Letter to the editor: More information is needed on each school board candidate
Silverthorne
All the profiles on the school board candidates were pablum. They all sound the same, spouting similar fuzzy educational philosophies.
What I need to know is what differentiates them? Where does each candidate stand on masks and vaccinations, and what does critical race theory mean to them? How would each one meet the bus driver and other staff shortages? Are they or are they not supportive of offering more trade education in the high school? What are the most thorny issues the school board spends the most time discussing? How would each candidate address those?
Practical ideas offering practical solutions to school district issues are needed. What is needed are problem-solvers. Which candidates have attended school board meetings, understand the myriad problems needing to be solved and are ready to jump in on those?
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.