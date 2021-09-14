Letter to the editor: More information is needed on each school board candidate

All the profiles on the school board candidates were pablum. They all sound the same, spouting similar fuzzy educational philosophies.

What I need to know is what differentiates them? Where does each candidate stand on masks and vaccinations, and what does critical race theory mean to them? How would each one meet the bus driver and other staff shortages? Are they or are they not supportive of offering more trade education in the high school? What are the most thorny issues the school board spends the most time discussing? How would each candidate address those?

Practical ideas offering practical solutions to school district issues are needed. What is needed are problem-solvers. Which candidates have attended school board meetings, understand the myriad problems needing to be solved and are ready to jump in on those?