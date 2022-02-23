Letter to the editor: More of us need to realize that we are the architects of history

I fell into a chronic question the other day. What is courage? What does it mean to be brave? How do we know it when we see it, and how do we make it in ourselves? I came back to this question because we seem to be in an era of evolution, when one problem begets another. Don’t get me wrong, though. Among all the tumult and tragedy, I’m sure we can still find reasons to celebrate. But we must continue to put in the good work. There’s a full horizon of work ahead and no hour is too soon to begin.

The nation has been recounting the state of our democracy. It seems as if the dangers posed to our young experiment may be grave; a nation under siege is frightening indeed. But we must rest assured: Our democratic norms have not endured for over two centuries just to crumble at a loss of faith and trust. No, this is not the end. But it marks a call to action.

It’s not enough to simply listen with an open heart. Martin Luther King Jr. was right to believe the arc of history bends toward justice. But I think more of us need to realize that we are the architects of history; that arc bends toward justice because, in the end, we will have chosen so.

Here’s my proposal: Do not fear, act. Be patient, be kind, be well-read and be active. Start small: Buy local, reduce your use and reuse, think well of your neighbors, and speak with courage. We may struggle sometimes, so may we choose to be brave. May we make every day one with easy gratitude, and the recognition that in the end we did our best. And in that end it was truly enough.