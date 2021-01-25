Letter to the editor: More transparency needed for proposed Breck development

Breckenridge Grand Vacations presented preliminary plans to Town Council in November for a new development on the North Gondola Lot. It includes a parking structure on the Gold Rush lot which would move the existing surface parking from the North Gondola Lot clearing it to build three- to four-story height timeshare units, townhomes and/or a hotel for 207 keys and 232,000 square feet. The three-level parking structure on the Gold Rush lot across Park Avenue hugs the hillside accommodating up to 1,000 cars. A pedestrian bridge over Park Avenue connects the parking structure to the timeshare building.

Breckenridge Grand Vacations is a quality developer and a generous community partner. As such, the community should be given the opportunity for a virtual open house to hear about plans to develop what has long been referred to as the “front door” of our town.

Breckenridge Grand Vacations is soon expected to submit a request for a variance for the parking structure. Once submitted as an active application, council members will be prohibited by process procedures to have conversations with community members. That will further leave the community in the dark on this development.

Breckenridge Grand Vacations, the Summit Daily News and the town should take responsibility to inform the community about this project. We need to understand the associated impacts to our infrastructure, pedestrian crossings on Park Avenue, roundabouts and incremental traffic projections. There will be demands on workforce housing, child care and more pressure on an already overwhelmed grocery store and pharmacy to serve our town.

Let’s get creative with virtual tools and find a way to be transparent. I believe this community deserves to know more about the development that will define the front door of our town.