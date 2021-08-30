Letter to the editor: Most regulations have unintended consequences

If you are not familiar with the parable of the Zen master and the little boy, then take a moment to do a quick Google search. It’s short, versions can vary slightly, but most hit the point.

For those claiming victory or defeat in the Breckenridge Town Council decision to begin curbing short-term rentals, my message is, “We’ll see.”

The issue with most regulations like these is that they have unintended consequences that very few can accurately predict. If someone is claiming perfect truth on one side of the issue or the other, they are either woefully ignorant of the complexity of macroeconomics, are acting in bad faith or — most likely in this situation — are understandably angry.

If the solution was easy, it wouldn’t be a such a big problem.

I fear, as is so often the case with decisions like these, that somehow it will ultimately hurt the very people it was intended to help, but “we’ll see.”