Letter to the editor: Mountain visitors should let other people do the driving

I was rear-ended in Breckenridge on March 13 by a driver in a luxury SUV. He had just told his passengers, “Don’t worry, I got this!” From Georgia, he had no idea how to drive in snow.

A number of years ago, my then-new car became the sandwich filling when a newly purchased Ram truck that was unable to negotiate a turn, shoving my car into the one beside me. His first words to me were, “I slowed down.” Then, “I just got this truck, and it is four-wheel drive.”

So I suggest that tourists skip renting a large SUV or bringing their newly purchased vehicle to the mountains to see how it handles. Take the airport shuttle if you flew into Colorado. Most lodges and hotels (at least in Breckenridge) use shuttle services to provide safe, convenient transportation for their guests. There is also free bus service available to get you just about anywhere you want to go. And Uber.

If you drove to our mountains, park your car and leave it parked. Take advantage of other transportation driven by people who know the area and also know how to drive in ice and snow. Save yourself and your victim from the pain, vehicle damage and inconvenience of causing a crash.