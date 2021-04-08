Letter to the editor: Moving All-Star Game hurts Black business owners in Atlanta
Silverthorne
So Major League Baseball has made a statement concerning Georgia’s change in voting requirements. Their statement is to move the game and its economic impact from Atlanta to Denver.
In their wisdom, they have moved the game from a city that is 51% Black in a state that is 32% Black to a city that is 10% Black in a state this 4% black, all in the name of social “woke” justice. Absolutely magnificent!
The Ku Klux Klan can only dream of doing that much economic damage to Black-owned businesses in a majority-black city, which economists estimate at around $100 million.
Congratulations, relatively lily-white Denver and Colorado! You’re so woke!
