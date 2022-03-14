Letter to the editor: Multiple seats up for election on various Summit town councils

We have municipal elections in all Summit County towns next month. If you are a registered voter in Summit, ballots will be mailed out to you this week.

In some towns, there are multiple seats open. Using Breckenridge as an example, there are three open council seats with multiple people running for those three seats. When you see your ballot, you will have the ability to vote for “up to” three people. Here is where the lesson comes in:

The people who win these three seats will be the ones who receive the most total votes. Sounds obvious. However, if you have one favorite candidate, and you vote for three people, the other two votes that you make are going to work against your favorite candidate! With these extra votes, you may be helping other candidates get more votes than the person you really want to win. So unless there really are three people who you strongly want to win, my advice is to just vote for the one(s) you really want to help get elected.