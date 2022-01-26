Letter to the editor: My grievances with Breckenridge Ski Resort management this season

Sadly, there isn’t enough space in this letter to the editor for me to list all the grievances I have with the management of Breckenridge Ski Resort this season.

I totally understand the COVID-19 issue as having a real impact on the inability to open lifts, groom slopes, open restroom facilities, open restaurants, manage crowds — not only in the lift lines but on the slopes. The lack of grooming and not opening terrain forced everyone into a smaller footprint increasing the likelihood of accidents and Epic Mix reports being out of date, etc.

That said, they must have known all of those things could be a problem for them (and us), yet they seemingly went into the year without a Plan B. In my mind, Plan B would have been to go back to the reservation system and only allow access to the numbers of skiers and snowboarders that they could safely manage given their staffing levels. Instead, Vail Resorts sell 76% more passes.

Oh, and one more thing: Why on earth would they say “no” to over a 100 volunteers who would have gladly helped manage the crowd. Alas, there was money to be made, so scrap Plan B.

Now they have announced “Phone Free Zones.” Personally, I don’t care about that, except for the fact that the only way to know what time it is on the mountain is to pull out my phone. And why is that? Because there are no batteries for the dozens of clocks around the resort that are not working. Is that a difficult problem to fix? No! Breckenridge – please, please, please – if you can do this one tiny thing, it would make a big difference.