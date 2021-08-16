Letter to the editor: My suggestion for how to handle vaccine choice

I believe that a new plan is needed to fight COVID-19. With the dual problem of people not wanting to get the vaccine and overloaded ICU beds in hospitals, this idea might help: Let everyone decide whether to get the shot.

However, if they decide not to get the shot and later test positive for COVID-19, they would not be admitted to any hospital or be eligible for any medical insurance coverage. Since they are smarter than the scientists and doctors, they should be able to treat themselves without their help. It would also protect the doctors and nurses who might be exposed.