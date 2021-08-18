Letter to the editor: My thoughts on incentives for short-term rental owners

Reporter Jenna deJong’s article “Summit Alliance of Vacation Rental Managers present incentives for owners with short-term rentals” mentions incentives to convince owners of short-term rentals to convert to long term.

It appears that I could make about three or four times the money with a short-term rental on my two little condos in Dillon. So a good incentive might be to lower our property taxes, which assessments have skyrocketed. Also, I think the older complexes that do not lend themselves to the noise, disruption and limited parking should be zoned for long-term only.