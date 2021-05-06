Letter to the editor: Natural immunity should also be considered in herd immunity goal
Breckenridge
I have noticed that the conversation around herd immunity has centered around the vaccine. It should also be noted that natural immunity from having had the virus is and has been historically a compelling factor in achieving herd immunity.
The doctors I have spoken with say that the body’s natural immunity will perform well if you have had the virus.
Is there room to take this into account as we look ahead with the conversation around who can do what?
